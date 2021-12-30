SOURCE SPORTS: Aaron Rodgers Says He Will Quickly Decide His Future with the Packers After the Season

SOURCE SPORTS: Aaron Rodgers Says He Will Quickly Decide His Future with the Packers After the Season

Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay at the top of the season and now he appears to be on the way to another MVP award. The reigning league MVP and the Packers will compete for a bye week during Week 17 of the season but questions are starting to arise again about his future with the franchise.

Speaking with the press on Wednesday, AR12 left the door open on leaving or continuing his career with the Packers.

“It won’t be something where I’ll drag it out for months and months,” Rodgers said according to ESPN.

Advertisement

“I’m not going to hold the team back from anything,” Rodgers said. “And once I commit — and if it’s committing to move forward here — it will be a quick decision.”

A lot of that decision could weigh on how the Packers perform in the playoffs. An early exit could make the Packers and Rodgers look elsewhere. But what if they win it all?

What do you think Aaron Rodgers will do?