Kyrie Irving is set to return to the Brooklyn Nets soon as he has completed the health and safety protocols required to take the court. Speaking to the media, Irving revealed he understood the stance the Nets took in asking him to stay away from the team due to city vaccination requirements.

“I understood their decision and respected it,” Irving said, according to ESPN. “I really had to sit back and think and try not to become too emotionally attached to what they were deciding to do. I had to really evaluate things and see it from their perspective, meaning the organization, my teammates.

“I really empathized and I understood their choice to say if you are not going to be fully vaccinated, then you can’t be a full [participate].”

Kyrie is still about a week or two away from taking the court and once he is ready, Irving will only be available for road games.

“Incredibly grateful just to be back in the building,” Irving said. “Welcomed back with open arms [from] my teammates, the whole organization. Not gonna lie, it has been relatively tough to watch from the sideline with everything going on in the world. I know everybody is feeling it [COVID]. Just praying for everybody to be healthy during these times. If I get the opportunity to get on the court and play with my teammates, even if it is just on the road for away games, I am grateful for the opportunity.”

Looking ahead, the Nets have road games against the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, and Oklahoma City Thunder.