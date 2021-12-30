It’s an elite class of podcasts in the Hip-Hop world. Not many, if any, hold the rank as The Joe Budden Podcast. As the long-running podcast closes in on episode 500, the Joe Budden-led show dropped off some numbers to let you see the success of 2021.

Despite a rocky road, The JBP dropped off an audio recap highlighting over 2 million plays per week and a total of 104 million plays. On the video end, the JBP reached 202 countries with over 28 million hours watched and crossed 1 billion impressions.

In the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Joe, Parks, Ice, and Ish recap their year, including the intro of Ice and Ish to the podcast audience. The group also gives Nas his flowers for his new album Magic, list their albums of the year, salutes Issa Rae for completing Insecure, talks about Kanye West’s new crib, and more. You can listen to the episode below.

