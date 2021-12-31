The combination of Conway the Machine and 2 Chainz has arrived in the form of “TRU Bethel.” According to HipHopNMore the single has been hunted by fans ever since it was premiered on an Instagram Live session over a year ago.

The single could be heard on the Missing Bricks EP earlier this year but is now available for fans to listen to.

Back in October, Conway the Machine dropped off a pair of releases as he is getting ready to release his new album on Shady Records. The intro track to God Don’t Make Mistakes is the single “Piano Love.” Conway also teamed with JAY-Z and Jadakiss on “King Kong Riddim” from The Harder They Fall soundtrack.

