Saying “I’d beat you in a Verzuz battle” has become a new way for artists to say “your catalogue is trash compared to mine.” Recently, a resurfaced clip from the Joe Budden Podcast resurfaced on the internet. The clip shows producer Hitmaka saying that he would beat Los Angeles bred producer, Mustard, in a Verzuz battle.

A Twitter user by the name @MikeMector incited the feud by posting the clip on social media and tagging the two producers. “This guy @_Hitmaka must be smoking d**k thinking he can beat @mustard is a Verzuz. You named one song and they laughed at you,” he Tweeted.

This guy @_Hitmaka must be smoking dick thinking he can beat @mustard is a Verzuz.



You named one song and they laughed at you

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7Afpink0uw — HIKE MECTOR (@HikeMector) December 30, 2021

Mustard responded to the post, Tweeting “he’s high man lol.”

Advertisement

he’s high man lol — Mustard (@mustard) December 30, 2021

Hitmaka then responded, defending himself and his catalogue. He claimed that it had been 5 years since the last time the two worked together, and since then, Hitmaka claims he has sold more records and had more number ones than Mustard.

No I ain’t. In the last 5 years since last time we worked I’ve sold more records & have more number 1’s than you. Im a light one up tho — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) December 30, 2021

Mustard took Hitmaka’s words jokingly, responding “lmfao the fact that you believe that shows how high you really are lol.”

lmfao the fact that you believe that shows how high you really are lol — Mustard (@mustard) December 30, 2021

Hitmaka then responded, posting a picture of a record plaque, saying “Really? This 3 years old I’m a couple away from 100 now.”

Really? This 3yrs old I’m couple away from 100 now. pic.twitter.com/xakOaau3aQ — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) December 30, 2021

Mike Mector then chimed in, throwing more shade at Hitmaka, saying “Are these hot 100 number 1 records?cuz if not that don’t count as a number 1 sir.” Hitmaka responded, “I really got records that’s triple & double platinum & one that’s almost 10 million when bro was like a sophomore in HS he play sum from 2012 I can go there.”

I really got records that’s triple & double platinum & one that’s almost 10 million when bro was like a sophomore in HS he play sum from 2012 I can go there 😂☔️ — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) December 30, 2021

Mike Mector went ahead and did his due diligence and tallied up the RIAA certifications for both producers, putting Hitmaka’s claims to rest.

Go tally me up pls. 😂😂 yo ass workin — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) December 30, 2021

Bet I got you 😂



According to RIAA site:



Bounce Back (5x)

Look Back At It (4x)

Dangerous (1x)

No Stylist (1x)

Something New (1x)

John (1x)

Sexy Can I (1x)

Rule The World (Gold)

I like Girls (Gold)

The Business (Gold)



And Whatever You Need count for both of y’all lol — HIKE MECTOR (@HikeMector) December 30, 2021

Mustard then took to IG to continue to throw shade at Hitmaka, saying that he could not beat him in a Verzuz.

Mustard Clowning Hitmaka For Trying To Battle Him In A Verzuz 🧐



In My Honest Opinion, He Got Hitmaka F*cked Up 🥴 pic.twitter.com/5A4f1TxuXx — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) December 30, 2021

Hitmaka then took it back to Twitter to tell Mustard to get his 20 songs ready and that they can put some money up to make the battle more interesting.

Whole game talking now u took it viral might as well gone head get ya 20 @mustard I’m the underdog we both get high I know u ain’t ducking no 💨

We can put sum personal bread up make it interesting ☔️☔️☔️☔️ — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) December 31, 2021

Ain’t no long post of what we did this year cause it’s like bragging for working hard which is the norm. Just know for the last 60 months we have been the most consistent & that’s all that matters n Jesus name 🙏🏽☔️ — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) December 30, 2021

Who do you think would win a Hitmaka v. Mustard Verzuz?