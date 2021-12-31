Golden Girls star, comedian, actress, superstar Betty White has passed away at age 99. TMZ reports White died at her home before 9:30 a.m. Betty White was set to turn 100 years old on Jan. 17.

White had the longest-running career for any woman in TV. Her first appearance on screen was in 1939 and she starred in 8 shows across her career.

From 1985 to 1992, Betty White starred as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Her career started in the 1940s on the radio and made her entrance to television. Throughout her career, White appeared on The Bold and the BEautiful, Boston LEgal, That ’70s Show, and more.

During her career, she won 5 primetime Emmy awards, and one Grammy, SAG Award, and American Comedy Award each.

In a recent interview with NBC, Betty White offered advice to living a joyful life: “Taste every moment.”

Rest in Peace to Betty White.