Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Take an Island Holiday Baecation

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves dipped off for a holiday baecation. TheJasmineBrand notes the two shared images flying in similar aircraft, both over an island. Jayda shared her images solo, while Lil Baby appeared alongside Meek Mill.

OHKAY! It looks like Meek Mill, Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves are enjoying the clouds from what appears to be a helicopter 👀 pic.twitter.com/F1oVy0bBpH — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 28, 2021

During Christmas, Jayda posted a new Rolls Royce on Instagram, which many believed was a gift from the “Drip Too Hard” rapper.