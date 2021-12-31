Melyssa Ford Calls The Game Name-Dropping her on “Wouldn’t Get Far” a “Love Letter”

The Game had a massive hit in “Wouldn’t Get Far” from his 2006 album Doctor’s Advocate. The song contained a jab at model Melyssa Ford, who now calls the Compton rapper’s bar a “love letter” to her.

And all these new video bitches tryin to be Melyssa Ford

But they don’t know Melyssa Ford drive a Honda Accord

She a video vixen, but behind closed doors

She do whatever it take to get to the Grammy Awards, ha ha – The Game on “Wouldn’t Get Far”

Appearing on Drink Champs, Ford gives it up on what she thinks the line meant.

“I think that this was his love letter to me,” she said. “I think his love letter to me was, ‘Wouldn’t get far and Melyssa Ford—every girl wants to be Melyssa Ford, video girl, blah, blah, blah’.”

She also is a bit confused on where the Honda Accord line came from as she stated that she drove a “f*ckin’ Mercedes F550.”

You can hear Melyssa Ford talk about it below.