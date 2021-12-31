Nicki Minaj was feeling festive this holiday season gifting the RHOP kids’ with designer accessories for Christmas. Nicki is a huge fan of the Bravo TV series Real Housewives of Potomac. She made a surprise appearance as guest co-host on the season 6 reunion show.

Solidifying her relationship with members of the cast she showered the kids of Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby with Gucci gifts.

Gizelle Bryant shared a video of her three daughters excitement receiving their Gucci purses from the “Super Bass” rapper.

“I’m SPEECHLESS! So I’ve never bought my girls high end bags because I always wanted to keep them HUMBLE,” wrote Gizelle. “Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than stylin and profilin for children. So for their 1st @gucci bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj for Christmas is PRICELESS! Nicki my kids are screaming thru the house. You have made their YEAR! Thank you for being so sweet, this is beyond special!!”

.@NICKIMINAJ gifted Gucci bags to #RHOP star Gizelle Bryant’s daughters for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/rtVYo76Mk4 — Nicki Minaj Access 🦄 (@AccessMinaj) December 30, 2021

Ashley Darby also revealed her gifts from Minaj, giving her praise for surprising her two sons with Gucci outerwear.

“Thank you for our adorable matching Gucci hat and scarf, @nickiminaj!!! So kind and thoughtful of you to think about the babies this holiday season, we appreciate you! #rhop #auntienickiforthewin.”

.@NICKIMINAJ also got #RHOP star Ashley Darby's baby a gucci hat and scarf for Christmas ♥️ pic.twitter.com/xFkiCcRduu — Stats of Minaj (@statsofminaj) December 31, 2021

Gizelle’s partner in crime and fellow cast mate Robin Dixon also shared Gucci gifts from the “Moment 4 Life” rapper to her two sons. Minaj sent Robin’s school age boys Gucci wallets with a couple Benjamin’s tucked inside.

“These are some lucky and blessed boys!!! Thank you @nickiminaj for creating a truly awesome “moment for life” for Corey and Carter!!! We love you for life Queen.”

This is what the media don’t show @NICKIMINAJ got Gizelle’s 3 daughters Gucci bags for Christmas she also gave Robyn Dixons sons Gucci wallets and Ashley Darby’s baby boy Gucci scarf and hat for Christmas a angel pic.twitter.com/KyiV1AlPPO — tyrone (@Tyronesbarbz) December 31, 2021

Karen Huger and Candiace Dillard did not take to social media to showcase any gifts from the mega star. While Wendy Osefo uploaded a video that she received gifts for her three children but was currently out of the county traveling.

The one housewife that felt some type a way about being left out was Mia Thornton. Thornton’s children didn’t receive anything from Minaj due to a small misunderstanding that was sorted out over several post and an apology from Thorton to Minaj on social media.

Nicki Minaj response to RHOP Mia Thornton in regards to her rant earlier about the generous gifts being given. pic.twitter.com/8tFk2f49Xe — Yellowbird 🐥🐥 (@Yellow_bird777) December 31, 2021

Glad to see Nicki Minaj take the high road.

Nicki Minaj is too nice , Mia is in her comments laughing about blocking her . Don’t send her sh*t !!!She can tell her son he didn’t get a gift cause his mom is an asshole 😒 pic.twitter.com/pRnVYyEcIt — Baddie B (@BooYeowwwwww) December 31, 2021

