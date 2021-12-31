Nicki Minaj offered words of kindness to her former business manager Angela Kukawski. Kukawski was found dead by suspected homicide. Kukawski also worked with the Kardashians and Kanye West.

On Instagram, Minaj wrote: “Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace.”

According to TMZ, Kukawski’s boyfriend has been charged with the crime.

The Los Angeles Police Department stated Kukawski was reported missing and was found on Dec. 23 at an address in Simi Valley. Her body was inside a vehicle. Her boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, was arrested and charged with the murder.

Kukawski was murdered with a knife and the D.A. states the murder was carried out “with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose.”

The Kardashian/Jenner family released a statement to TMZ: