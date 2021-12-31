Nigerian Artist Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran Take “Peru” to The Next Level

Nigerian Artist Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran Take “Peru” to The Next Level

Nigerian artist Fireboy DML taps Grammy winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran for the ultimate collaboration on a new version of “Peru.” Originally released in July, via YBNL Nation / EMPIRE.

Fireboy tells the story of a woman that captures his soul then continues to grab his attention around the world as he travels from Jozi, Miami to San Francisco. Sheeran’s voice echoes over an Afrobeat backdrop, “Pour up the bottle I wanna level up. When I’m with you I never get enough. Slow whine, I’m not in a rush.”

The “Jealous” singer shares his excitement of their pairing in a statement released via his publicist.

Advertisement

“It has been a dream knowing Ed Sheeran is a fan of my sound and having him jump on a song that was inspired by me traveling the world. Not only is this an exciting moment for me, but also for Afrobeats.

I hope this is the first of many collaborations with Ed and other artists around the globe, and I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy this song during the holidays.”

To date “Peru” has amassed over 75 million streams and is currently the second most streamed song in Nigeria. The new single and video arrives several weeks before Fireboy embarks on his first-ever Apollo U.S. tour kicking off in February.

Check out the video from Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran below.

Stream and download “Peru” here

Share your thoughts with us on social media.