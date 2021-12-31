Safaree has become the surveyor of style. In a moment on Twitter, Safaree hit the timeline and took aim at Kanye West’s fashion selection.

“I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s dressing these last 2 years,” Safaree shared. “He use to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me.”

Chile, not Safaree concerned about Kanye West’s latest fashion choices 😩 pic.twitter.com/Wj7OxkiUwl — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 30, 2021

After posting the tweet, The Shade Room also caught Tank replying, putting Safaree on blast. “Says the guy with no clothing line, no clothing endorsements, and absolutely no fashion sense,” Tank wrote.



Safaree’s response: “Hey I use to be a fan of you… now you suck.”

You can see their back and forth here.