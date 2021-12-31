WNBA icon, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach, and Gregg Popovich protege, Becky Hammon, will be returning to the WNBA as the head coach of the Las Vegas. ESPN reports the five-year deal will make Hammon the highest-paid coach in the league.

Before taking over the Aces, Hammon will complete her season with the Spurs. Back in June, Hammon was a finalist for the Portland TrailBlazers job that ultimately went to Chauncey Billups.

“There’s 30 jobs, and they are incredibly hard to get,” Hammon said to the AP of not getting the Blazers role. “When I say there are 30 jobs, not all 30 are available, so I’m really talking about three or four, and they are really hard to get.”

As the coach of the Aces, Hammon inherits one of the most talented rosters in the WNBA that is anchored by A’ja Wilson, Angel McCoughtry, Chelsea Gray, and Liz Cambage.