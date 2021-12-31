The Los Angeles Lakers have had a disappointing start to their season and their first shake-up is on the way. According to ESPN, Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo is on his way to Cleveland in a trade.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are close to acquiring Rondo as soon as Friday (Dec. 31). To get the deal done, the Cavs need to create a roster spot. Rondo became a name of interest after veteran point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a season-ending season. Rubio tore his ACL in his left knee but has been instrumental in powering the Cavs to a 20-14 record and fifth place in the East.

Since Sunday, Rondo has been in COVID-19 processes and must be cleared before joining the Cavaliers. This season, Rondo is averaging 3.1 points and 3.7 assists.

