The Best Beauty And Style Moments of 2021

As we celebrate the hours of 2021 we thought it fun to take a look down memory lane at the beauty moments and fashion trends that had us all inspired, do double-takes on our Instagram feeds, had major discussions with our friends, rush to the beauty supply store, and saving up for that new outfit. Take a look at our take of the top beauty and fashion moments of 2021.

1.Tessica Brown “Gorilla Glue Girl”

2. Saweetie’s Big Chop

3. Remy Ma-The Red Dress and Inches for Days at The BET Awards

4. Beyonce in The Infamous Gucci x Balencia Blazer

5. WIllow and Jada Pinket Smiths Buzz Cut Confessions

6. Yung Miami-at Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ 40th birthday in Atlanta.

7. Chloe and Halle At The Met Ball

8. Megan Thee Stallion-Her Summer Vacation Faux Locs

9. Ashanti-The Super Long Ponytail at the VMA

10. The Strength and Vulnerability in Jazmine Sullivan‘s Speech At the Soul Train Awards

11.Lizzo And The 43.5 Foot Braid She Wore in The Rumors Video

12. Cuban Link Chains and big Medallion Pieces Worn Here by Cardi B



13. Normani and Cardi in the long brands in the Wild Side Visuals

14. Rihanna’s Celebrating American Style at the Met Ball Wearing a Beenie hat Cocked to The Side

15. Big Glasses With Teyana Taylor

16. Baby Hairs (Worn Here on Erica Banks)

17. Balenciaga Boots (Worn Here on Dream Doll)

18. Nicki Minaj & Crocs