Tyler, the Creator Refutes Idea of Ever Changing His Rap Name

Reportedly Tyler, the Creator will not be changing his rap name any time soon.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, Tyler refuted the idea of ever changing his moniker and suggested his words were taken out of context.

The news comes after an interview with Fast Company where the Odd Future leader mentioned he had contemplated switching up his stage name.

Tyler talked about his rap name and suggested he might have made the wrong choice when picking a stage name. He also admitted he’s been thinking of changing it, calling the moniker “really dumb.”

The interview comes as Tyler is currently promoting his new fashion endeavor GOLF le FLEUR*.

