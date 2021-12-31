Lizzo is taking on Tik Tok challenges, specifically, she is eating Oreos covered with Mustard. “Tiktok made me try mustard & oreos,” she wrote online with the video clip.

In the video, Lizzo douses an oreo with mustard then takes a bite, giving fans a reaction before settling in and taking another bite. She didn’t say specifically it tasted good or bad, but the second bite may give you some room to assume.

Lizzo did what nobody else would…put mustard on an Oreo 😂https://t.co/7JlHw1XRse



WATCH ⬇️: pic.twitter.com/hxIfru7lun — UPROXX Music (@uproxxmusic) December 30, 2021

Back in August, Lizzo dropped her most recent single, “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B. The video brings the gold motif over as Lizzo strolls through a Greek palace that is filled with bodacious busts, twerking china, a beautifully pregnant Cardi B and more. You can see it here.

Advertisement