An intense football weekend got even more intense and bizarre when Antonio Brown, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer wide receiver, took off his jersey and equipment during the game against the New York Jets and threw his undershirt and gloves into the crowd.

The incident, which has been widely shared on social media, occurred late in the third quarter with the Jets leading, 24-10. Brown was apparently upset about being benched. Video appears to show Brown’s teammates, Mike Evans and O.J. Howard, attempting to calm Brown down as he took off his jersey and shoulder pads.

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

Brown then removed his shirt and gloves before throwing them into the stands. A shirtless Brown waved at the crowd before jogging off the field.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Following the game, head coach Bruce Arians said: “He is no longer a Buc. That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who went out there and won the game.”

The incident comes after Brown served a three game suspension for obtaining a fake vaccine card.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Bucs signed Brown in 2020 on the heels of an eight-game NFL ban following multiple allegations of rape and sexual misconduct and a no-contest plea on a felony burglary conveyance charge. Arians said when Brown signed: “He screws up one time, he’s gone.”

On December 22, Arians told reporters that Brown was “working hard at [becoming a better person].” Even Brown’s recent social media posts appeared to be positive and professional in recent days.

Brown reportedly did not fly back wit the team and there is no word on is next move.