Eric Adams Sworn In, Delivers First Address As Mayor Of New York City

Eric Adams Sworn In, Delivers First Address As Mayor Of New York City

Eric Adams delivers his first speech as New York City’s 110th Mayor.

The city’s second Black Mayor struck an optimistic tone in his New Year’s Day address, telling New Yorkers that despite the persistence of COVID-19, New York is still “open and alive because New Yorkers are more resilient than the pandemic.”

Mayor Eric Adams said New Yorkers are “tired of having the coronavirus dictating their lives” and “will come together to battle the coronavirus and other issues plaguing the city.”

Advertisement

The 61-year-old former NYPD captain said his immediate goals are to battle the coronavirus, fight the rise in violent crime and to turn the city’s economy around.

Adams declared that the city’s New Year’s resolution is “we will not be controlled by crisis.”

Share your thoughts with us on social media.