According to a breaking report from TMZ, blaxplotation actor Max Julien, best known for his breakout role as “Goldie” in The Mack, was found dead by his wife on the morning of New Year’s Day. Julien was 88 years old.

The cause of Mr. Julien’d death is not yet known, but his PR offered a statement to confirm his New Year’s Day passing, saying, “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men’.”

Julien played a fe other pivotal roles in 1070s famous Black cinema, but h’s best known for his formidable role of “Goldie”, the soft-spoken pimp who rose from the bowels of prison life to become the futuristic manager of women most men can only dream of being at the advisory of none other than the great Iceberg Slim.

Advertisement

Countless Hip Hop artists have paid homage to Julien via The Mack such as Too Short, Snoop Dogg, Raekwon, Mobb Deep, LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Jadakiss and MC Ren just to name a few.

Here’s is one of the most iconic scenes from The Mack: