Jack Harlow is seeking assistance to locate an officer who assaulted a woman attempting to enter his show. Harlow shared a video of the incident online with the desire for the officer “to lose his job so f*cking fast.”

Who went to the Jack Harlow concert in Atlanta this week (Tuesday 12/28)? Please help identify these cops #ProtectBlackWomen pic.twitter.com/HQVpuuHraF — ladidaix.eth 🇳🇬 (😈,😇) (@ladidaix) December 30, 2021

This video came to my attention a few hours ago,” Harlow wrote on Instagram. “When I watched it I was disgusted by that cop and all I wanted to do was make something good happen for this girl immediately…I told the world to help me identify her so I could find a way to give her a hug and give her as many tickets to as many shows as she wants. But that’s not enough and its not a solution to a systemic issue that people who don’t look like me have to face.

“The next step is identifying this police officer and getting him unemployed as fast as we can. Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening. I look out in the crowd every night and see black women in my front row…screaming my lyrics, traveling to see me, supporting me, riding for me. I want this woman, and every black woman that supports me to know – I am so sorry. I want you to be protected and I want this guy to lose his job so fucking fast. I love you. Let’s find this officer.”

Advertisement