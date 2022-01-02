The Hip-Hop MVP of 2021 is Jadakiss. Don’t debate it. Ahead of the new year, Jadakiss returned to his Facebook Watch show The Pull Up with Lil Cease and spoke about why maintaining physical wellness is important.

“I think healthy is gangsta,” Jadakiss said. “Everybody want to be tough guys and this and that, and rich. If you not healthy, you can’t be alive to spend your money. If you not healthy, you can’t enjoy the party, you can’t enjoy the perks of life, you won’t be here to see your kids graduate, to see ’em score they first touchdown, to see things like that. So health is more important than anything.”

You can hear the conversation where Jadakiss and Cease also dive into mental health and more below.

Advertisement