Kodak Black has been arrested in Florida for trespassing.

The rap star whose real name is Bill Kapri was arrested early New Years Day in his childhood neighborhood in Pompano Beach. No other details on the arrest or the reason for the charges have been released.

Black has already bonded out of Broward County’s Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Advertisement

In 2020 Kodak Black served half of his three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store, when former President Donald Trump commuted him on his last day in office.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.