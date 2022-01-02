You can always expect Brooklyn bad guy Uncle Murda to come out and say something crazy when he does the year’s end “Rap U[p” that he’s put out since hijacking the idea from famed ghostwriter Skillz about five years ago.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

This year was no different as Mr. Grant seemingly took shots at Lil Nas X and Eazy-E at the same time when he started off his Rap Up 2021 saying, “Lil Nas X gonna catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/ I hope the LGBTQ don’t cancel me like they did DaBaby, tried to stop him from getting paid/ when he was talkin’ bout how they be giving each other AIDS…”

He addressed many more topics after that, but if there was ever a rewind factor in that song, the Nas X line was definitely one of them.

Advertisement