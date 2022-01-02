As the world enters 2022, one thing is for certain: gender stereotypes will continue to be challenged and redefined, for better or worse. Hip-hop star turned actor and entrepreneur Machine Gun Kelly appears to be embracing this trend with is new gender-neutral nail polish line, Un/dn Laqr.

The cruelty-free and certified vegan line, whose tagline is “self-expression starts here,” is designed for “newbies, creators and non-conformists” according to the brand’s website. The line consists of ten shades, mostly basic matte colors as well as some splatter paint and glitter options and base/top coats. The site also has eight polish sets with suggestions on how to combine several polishes for a specialized look or design. The brand also offers art brushes and other nail art accessories.

MGK showed off some of his polish with a black and white design on his own nails at the American Music Awards last month while his daughter appeared to rock a French tip design in one photo. In another photo, the artist donned a split red and white nail with a small chain accessory.

Advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly and daughter AMA

Single bottles retail for about $18 with three-bottle polish sets going for about $52 and polish kits costing about $82. Polish kits consist of 6 polishes each and 2 nail art tools. Polishes can be purchased on the company’s website at https://undnlaqr.com/.