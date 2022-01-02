Omarion is fully aware of the jokes surrounding his name and the Omicron variant. On Saturday, Omarion addressed the jokes on TikTok in a lighthearted manner, letting people know that he’s an “artist, not a variant.”

“Hi everybody, this is Omarion. I am an artist, not a variant,” he said in the clip. “So please be aware that if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don’t have to isolate for five days, nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music. So please, be safe, be healthy, happy new year.”

Omarion addresses the Omicron varient jokes:



“I am an artist, not a varient.” pic.twitter.com/UieTqJGnuv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2022

This comes a week after Lakeith Stanfield even DM’d the former B2K singer that he was running Christmas for everybody. “You ruining Christmas for everybody smh” Stanfield DM’d Omarion. He captioned the post “I’m weak i wonder if he’s gunna respond.”

Advertisement