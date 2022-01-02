Ohio State fends off Utah.
Ohio State is coming away with a win at the historic Rose Bowl on Saturday. The 6th-ranked Buckeyes took down Number-11 Utah 48-45 in a back-and-forth affair in Pasadena.
After going scoreless in the first quarter, Ohio State responded with a second half push that ended with a go-ahead 19-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles with nine seconds left.
C.J. Stroud exploded for 573 passing yards, six touchdowns and a pick.
His favorite target being Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who broke the FBS bowl game receiving record with 347 yards. He reeled in 15 receptions, including three TD’s in the winning effort.
Coach Ryan Day said in his postgame interview with ESPN,
“For us to play the way we did, down a bunch of guys, in this game, to come back and show that, built unbelievable momentum for next year.”
Buckeyes have won a record fourth consecutive outright Big Ten championship.
