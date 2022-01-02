Ohio State fends off Utah.

Ohio State is coming away with a win at the historic Rose Bowl on Saturday. The 6th-ranked Buckeyes took down Number-11 Utah 48-45 in a back-and-forth affair in Pasadena.

The team rose to the occasion #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/KMzAnYd3qv — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 2, 2022

After going scoreless in the first quarter, Ohio State responded with a second half push that ended with a go-ahead 19-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles with nine seconds left.

C.J. Stroud exploded for 573 passing yards, six touchdowns and a pick.

C.J. Stroud dropped a dime to Marvin Harrison Jr. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/j6uxSJljfU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2022

His favorite target being Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who broke the FBS bowl game receiving record with 347 yards. He reeled in 15 receptions, including three TD’s in the winning effort.

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA FOR THE LEAD!!



THIS MAN CAN'T BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/AgDWhFSas6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2022

Coach Ryan Day said in his postgame interview with ESPN,

“For us to play the way we did, down a bunch of guys, in this game, to come back and show that, built unbelievable momentum for next year.”

A performance for the ages 😱 pic.twitter.com/vwzGI9s8Ye — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2022

Buckeyes have won a record fourth consecutive outright Big Ten championship.

