Well-known stand-up comic, actor, Dave Chappelle’s best friend Donnell Rawlings levels up behind the scenes as he is named Senior Content Advisor for the black-owned comedy streaming channel Unnecessary Humor TV – a Vyre Network-Capo Verde Capital subsidiary – Vyre announced on Tuesday (Dec. 28) via company press release.

In the new position, Rawlings, 53, will advise on curating entertaining movie and TV series content, skits, live stream comedy shows, and brand partnerships. “I am excited about partnering with a platform that allows me to use my 25 years in comedy with the 25 biggest names in comedy,” says Rawlings in a press release.

Before Unnecessary Humor TV, the 30-year-plus comedic veteran garnered widespread praise for his outlandish material, comedic timing, and undeniable acting. The Washington D.C. native has performed stand-up worldwide, best known for his memorable characters Ashy Larry, Beautiful and Faze Z as a castmember on the classic sketch comedy show by Dave Chappelle, Chappelle’s Show, and oh, the creator of the popular catchphrases “Son!” and “I’m rich, biaaaaatch!.” Rawlings recently appeared in the new Starz series BMF.

“Donnell is a favorite on the comedy scene in both TV and stand up. This partnership was a no-brainer for us. His wit and industry experience will help turn Unnecessary Humor TV into the next comedy powerhouse. We are anxious to hit the ground laughing.”

Unnecessary Humor TV was launched in 2019 by founders and owners Lamar Seay and David Hill as one of the 18 genre-driven channels, including Music, LGBTQ, Sports, Espanol with a range of black-centric films available on the black-owned streaming platform, Vyre Network, launch the same day. Vyre is available in more countries than streaming giants Netflix and Hulu. Last month, Vyre Network was acquired by Capo Verde Capital Inc, a development-stage company, for an undisclosed amount

In related news, Vyre Network inked a landmark deal with Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) last September that exclusively permits the streaming service to carry the full package of women’s football games. The historic deal with WNFC runs until 2026 and is valued at 1.5 million dollars. “This is a huge step in the right direction for not only women, but the sport of football, television, and equality as a whole,” says Seay on the new deal. “Soon, the pipeline from youth football to college, to a professional tackle career will be a clear path for women as it is for men.”

He continues: “I feel very blessed to be at this stage with this company that we started just a few years ago. Yet I also feel like it was written.”

Vyre Network is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Android and IOS.

Donnell Rawlings is currently working on his own podcast. Watch the latest episode of Donnell Rawlings’ The Donnell Rawlings Show podcast.

