21 Savage released surprise tracks “No Debate” produced by Cardo Got Wings and Deats and “Big Smoke” produced by SG Kid Hazel.

These new songs are Savage’s first solo releases since the critically acclaimed I am > I was in 2018. For fans to commemorate the end of the year, the visual includes songs as well as special music video content. “No Debate” is a freestyle with no hook but good lengthy and confident lines that highlight how much Savage’s rapping talents have improved over time. With a powerful distorted bass and a muttered chorus, “Big Smoke” reminds his followers of the cold-blooded 21 Savage they’re used to. With each single release, Savage outdoes himself and displays how talented he truly is.

This comes after his last album, Savage Mode 2, was published in late 2020, and a four-track EP he released earlier this year to soundtrack the horror film Spiral: From The Book of Saw, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Young Thug, Gunna, and Young Nudy all contributed to the soundtrack. In 2022, stay tuned for more from 21 Savage.

