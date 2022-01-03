Betty White’s 100th birthday celebration will still go on.

In a statement, the producers of “Betty White: 100 Years Young,” said the film will still air on January 17th on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said they hope the film will provide an opportunity for those who loved her to celebrate her life. The Golden Girls star died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99, just weeks away from the milestone birthday.

Advertisement

White had the longest-running career for any woman in TV. Her first appearance on screen was in 1939 and she starred in 8 shows across her career.

From 1985 to 1992, Betty White starred as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Her career started in the 1940s on the radio and made her entrance to television. Throughout her career, White appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful, Boston Legal, That ’70s Show, and more.

The film will air at theatres across the nation.