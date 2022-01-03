Devon Franklin is soon to be the ex-husband of Meagan Good. With the two currently handling the process in court, Franklin hit Instagram and showed he has been shedding some tears.

Franklin posted a picture from a few months ago, which he now says “captures best how I feel.”

I took this picture a few months ago, I’m not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel. I share this with you because it is the most honest way to start this year. I know we are starting a new year yet I don’t wish you a Happy New Year…I wish you a Happy True Year. – Devon Franklin

Two weeks ago, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin announced they are headed for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage. Speaking with PEOPLE, the two revealed “no one at fault” in the conclusion of their union.

In an update, The Blast notes Good and Franklin have been separated for over four months appear to be working toward a settlement. In legal docs obtained by The Blast, Franklin has filed a preliminary declaration of disclosure detailing that he has turned over all financial information.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good and Franklin said in a joint statement. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.

“We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

Just six months ago the two celebrated their marriage on Instagram, including Good sharing a highlight reel of their time spent together. “This makes #9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I’ve ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with everything inside me. In this life and in the next.”