The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 75,900 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida. The rolling seven-day average in Florida is now 42,600. That number is double the peak of the summer surge that was sparked by the delta variant.

According to Fox 13-Tampa, the Friday number is higher than the 58,000 cases that were set as a record just a day earlier.

Seeing the trends in the state, Diddy canceled his New Year’s Eve party due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

TMZ notes the Miami-based party was scheduled to bring 500 of Diddy’s favorite friends together. This is the second year in a row that Diddy’s party has been canceled due to COVID.

In 2019, Diddy’s NYE party took over Story Nightclub and saw Fat Joe, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, and more in attendance.