Jim Jones is being called a hero after giving his friend and photographer, Jerry Flete, CPR after the man collapsed.

According to a recent interview with Inside Edition, the incident happened on Sunday, Jan 2, during a trip to Florida for a cryptocurrency event for Jones’ “Capo Coin.”

Jerry, aka Flee Flicks, gave interviewer Stephanie Officer, his side of the story. “We was just literally just hanging out on a break from work. Just hanging out,” Jerry said. “It just happened so fast. Basically, I woke up, Jim giving me chest compression and telling me, ‘Wake up. Wake up.’ He basically saved my life. I’m here today because of Jim.”

Jones said he was on a phone call when his friend Doug screamed his name, prompting Jones to jump into action to rescue his friend.

“I just saw Flee sitting, just going through something that didn’t seem good like he was choking,” Jim said. “He couldn’t breathe, and his eyes was going back in his head, and he was catching a bit of a seizure. I actually didn’t know what was going on. Kind of scared me.”

Jerry added that he did not know what was going on and described teh event as an “out-of-body experience.” “I didn’t know what was going on at the moment,” Jerry said. “I guess everything happened so fast. But I had an out-of-body experience. I felt like I was telling myself to come back to myself. Then I just, I guess when I snapped out of it, Jim was giving me chest compressions.

Jerry added that when he woke up the first person he saw as Jim. “The first person I woke up to was just Jim. He was holding me. I was sitting down. It happened while I was sitting down, so Jim was over me, hugging over me, I guess giving me chest compressions. That’s how I started breathing.”

Jones stated that it might have been learning CPR at 12 years old that saved his friend.

“When I was younger,” he said, “I had to take these classes for CPR and all that type of things for my little sister who has a heart condition. They needed the whole family to take these special classes before she came home when she was a baby.

“I think all those classes stuck with me all the way to this day because I remember everything vividly they told me to do in certain situations. I got over there, I just was as frantic and confused as everybody else at first. And then something just jumped in me like, get to it. It gave him life again.”