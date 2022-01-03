Kanye embraces the single life. Ye is seemingly accepting the fact his longtime love Kim Kardashian is going through with their divorce. On Saturday, Ye was seen on a dinner date in Miami with actor Julia Fox.

Sources say it’s “nothing serious;” he’s possibly just testing the waters.

Kanye spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox. pic.twitter.com/6uXhgq0zm2 — DatPiff (@DatPiff) January 2, 2022

This news follows Kanye’s last attempt to win Kim’s heart back. While performing “Runaway,” during the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert Ye made a public plea to Mrs. West.

“I need you to run right back to me,” Ye sung, adding a new line to the track. “More specifically, Kimberly.”

Ye, previously took a deep dive on his marriage during an appearance on Nore’s “Drink Champs.” When asked about the SKIMS founder, he said: “I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced.” He added: “My kids want their parents to stay together. I want … us to be together.”

Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce in February, seven years after they married, they share four children. According to multiple photos surfaced online she is seemingly enjoying the company of SNL star Pete Davidson.

