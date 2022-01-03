Last Thursday, a Twitter user by the name of @HipHopEsp_ started a greatest rapper of all time poll. Among the options were Jay-Z, Kanye, Eminem, KRS-One, Dr. Dre, Andre 3000, 50 Cent and MF Doom.
In the first round, 50 and MF Doom were paired up, and by the end of the poll, users had made it clear that they thought 50 Cent was the greater rapper. 50 had bested doom 70% to 30%.
“First hot take of the year” the @HipHopEsp_ Tweeted, quoting another Tweet that read “I think my twitter is broken” with a screenshot of the results.
The results sparked some outrage on Twitter, with some claiming that the late rapper was better than 50 Cent, and some defending the poll’s results.
Some people brought a bit of sense into the conversation, asking why the two were even pitted against each other. One Twitter user argued that while Doom might have been the better lyricist, 50 sold more and had better working out and party records.
The poll comes at the one year anniversary of the announcement of Doom’s passing. Doom’s wife, Jasmine Dumile, had taken to Instagram on December 31, 2020 to share with the world that the legendary artist had passed away on October 31 of that year. However, the family wanted to keep word of Doom’s death a secret.
“Begin all things by giving thanks to THE ALL!” Jasmine wrote. “To Dumile. The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet. All my Love, Jasmine”