Last Thursday, a Twitter user by the name of @HipHopEsp_ started a greatest rapper of all time poll. Among the options were Jay-Z, Kanye, Eminem, KRS-One, Dr. Dre, Andre 3000, 50 Cent and MF Doom.

In the first round, 50 and MF Doom were paired up, and by the end of the poll, users had made it clear that they thought 50 Cent was the greater rapper. 50 had bested doom 70% to 30%.

“First hot take of the year” the @HipHopEsp_ Tweeted, quoting another Tweet that read “I think my twitter is broken” with a screenshot of the results.

First hot take of the year:



In terms of greatness: 50 cent > MF Doom https://t.co/skWOVbS0Su — Bitch Please (@HipHopEsp_) January 1, 2022

The results sparked some outrage on Twitter, with some claiming that the late rapper was better than 50 Cent, and some defending the poll’s results.

MF DOOM is better than 50 Cent, stop this debate lmao — This Is Hip Hop (@ThisIsHipHop2) January 1, 2022

We all know MF DOOM is way better than 50 Cent right? — Lasky💫 (@laskyluvsmusic) January 1, 2022

50 Cent is way better than MF DOOM, you tripping if you say other than that. — IBashar (@CurtisBashar) January 1, 2022

Debating 50 Cent vs MF DOOM is like debating lemon pepper wings versus shiatsu massage — JD (@ATLDJJD) January 3, 2022

Some people brought a bit of sense into the conversation, asking why the two were even pitted against each other. One Twitter user argued that while Doom might have been the better lyricist, 50 sold more and had better working out and party records.

???? That’s a wild comparison.. lowkey I agree lyrically and creatively MF DOOM takes it but if I need some workout music or something for a party it’d be 50 cent — Efficient Exuberance (@efficientexuber) January 1, 2022

why is 50 cent vs MF DOOM even a debate? — Nash (@Nash21915872) January 2, 2022

hip hop twitter will debate about anything, why am i seeing 50 cent vs MF DOOM debates😭 — Kai RR (@NotHereNotHome) January 2, 2022

Your mother didn’t carry you for 9 months for you to log onto twitter & debate who’s better between 50 Cent & MF DOOM — King Wow (@WowThatsHipHop) January 1, 2022

The poll comes at the one year anniversary of the announcement of Doom’s passing. Doom’s wife, Jasmine Dumile, had taken to Instagram on December 31, 2020 to share with the world that the legendary artist had passed away on October 31 of that year. However, the family wanted to keep word of Doom’s death a secret.

“Begin all things by giving thanks to THE ALL!” Jasmine wrote. “To Dumile. The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet. All my Love, Jasmine”