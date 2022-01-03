It’s 2022 and Michelle Obama celebrated with her boo, Barack Obama. The forever First Lady and the 44th President of the United States shared a photo on social media.
“Happy New Year from me and my boo!” Michelle captioned the photo. “Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health.”
Last month, President Obama reflected on 2021 and some of his favorite music from the year. The tracklist includes songs that were favorites of 2021 for many music heads – including Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses,” Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Mitski’s “The Only Heartbreaker,” The War On Drugs’s “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” Little Simz and Cleo Sol’s “Woman,” Parquet Courts’ “Walking at a Downtown Pace,” Cardi B and Lizzo’s “Rumors,” Nas and Ms. Lauryn Hill’s “Nobody,” Aventura and Bad Bunny’s “Volvi,” Courtney Barnett’s “Write A List of Things To Look Forward To,” and many more.
You can see the full tracklist and hear the playlist below.
- The Only Heartbreaker – Mitski
- I Don’t Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius) – The War On Drugs, Lucius
- Tala Tannam – Mdou Moctar
- Magnolia Blues – Adia Victoria
- Witchoo – Durand jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer
- Formwela 10 – Esperanza Spalding
- Broken Horses – Brandi Carlile
- Gold Chains – Genesis Owusu
- Woman – Little Simz, Cleo Sol
- Pepas – Farruko
- Go Down Deh (feat. Shaggy and Sean Paul) – Spice, Shaggy, Sean Paul
- Freedom – Jon Batiste
- Its Way With Me – Wye Oak
- Nobody (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill) – Nas, Ms. Lauryn Hill
- Nightflyer – Allison Russell
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- Patria y Vida – Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osobo, El Funky
- Notice – Tammy Lakkis
- Armash – Teddy Afro
- Write A List of Things To Look Forward To – Courtney Barnett
- Volvi – Aventura, Bad Bunny
- Headshots (4r Da Locals) – Isaiah Rashad
- Boomerang – yebba
- In My Blood – MO3, Morray
- YA – YEИDRY
- Rumors (feat. Cardi B) – Lizzo, Cardi B
- Walking at a Downtown Pace – Parquet Courts