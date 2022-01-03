It’s 2022 and Michelle Obama celebrated with her boo, Barack Obama. The forever First Lady and the 44th President of the United States shared a photo on social media.

“Happy New Year from me and my boo!” Michelle captioned the photo. “Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health.”

Last month, President Obama reflected on 2021 and some of his favorite music from the year. The tracklist includes songs that were favorites of 2021 for many music heads – including Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses,” Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Mitski’s “The Only Heartbreaker,” The War On Drugs’s “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” Little Simz and Cleo Sol’s “Woman,” Parquet Courts’ “Walking at a Downtown Pace,” Cardi B and Lizzo’s “Rumors,” Nas and Ms. Lauryn Hill’s “Nobody,” Aventura and Bad Bunny’s “Volvi,” Courtney Barnett’s “Write A List of Things To Look Forward To,” and many more.

You can see the full tracklist and hear the playlist below.