Fans want new music from Metro Boomin, and he plans to deliver abundantly.
One of Metro’s Twitter fans mentioned him requesting new music with a sense of urgency. The eager fan wrote, “bro give us music, we hungry ok.”
The Atlanta super-producer responded, “I’m droppin so many times this year bro I got u.”
This tweet is double confirmation that we’ll be hearing the famous beat tag, “if Metro don’t trust you, I’m a shoot you,” a lot.
On December 18, Boomin teased a new collaboration with fellow ATLien music star Gunna. Under Metro’s recent Instagram picture of him and Gunna in the studio, he said, “made 1 of the hardest beats I ever made in this pic and bro wrote a smash to it same time @gunna #DS4.”
Two days ago, Gunna tweeted out the release date to DS4, which is this Friday, and it’s pretty much a guarantee that Metro will be on the album .
