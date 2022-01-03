New Music From Metro Boomin Is Arriving Soon

Fans want new music from Metro Boomin, and he plans to deliver abundantly.

One of Metro’s Twitter fans mentioned him requesting new music with a sense of urgency. The eager fan wrote, “bro give us music, we hungry ok.”

The Atlanta super-producer responded, “I’m droppin so many times this year bro I got u.”

I’m droppin so many times this year bro I got u https://t.co/pvn6RDt5Zw — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) January 2, 2022

This tweet is double confirmation that we’ll be hearing the famous beat tag, “if Metro don’t trust you, I’m a shoot you,” a lot.

On December 18, Boomin teased a new collaboration with fellow ATLien music star Gunna. Under Metro’s recent Instagram picture of him and Gunna in the studio, he said, “made 1 of the hardest beats I ever made in this pic and bro wrote a smash to it same time @gunna #DS4.”

Two days ago, Gunna tweeted out the release date to DS4, which is this Friday, and it’s pretty much a guarantee that Metro will be on the album .

DS4 1-7-22 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 1, 2022

