According to a report from TMZ, the security guard who claimed that Lil Wayne pulled out an assault rifle on him in the rapper’s Hollywood Hills mansion has now decided to press charges against Tha Carter emcee after initially choosing not to follow up on any legal proceedings.

Even though the guard was the one who called the police in the first place and told them he didn’t want to press charges, Wayne’s former employee has now changed his mind and decided to prosecute. It is unclear what type of charges will be filed against Carter, but the guard claims he was struck by the rapper, so some sort of assault will be in play.

With police having not even questioned Wayne about the incident leads most sources to believe that Wayne will never be charged.

Early last month, the guard called the cops on Wayne after he alleged that the YMCMB head honcho pulled out an AR-15 on him after ordering him to leave. The problem the guard has had and will continue to have is that the police didn’t believe him when he first made the report.

TheSource.com will update this story as details develop,.