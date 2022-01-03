Stop it if you heard this before, Antonio Brown had a meltdown. Unfortunately, this meltdown may have cost him his NFL career.

Brown stormed off of the field during the third quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’s game with the New York Jets. While the Buccaneers were down 24-10, Brown took off his uniform and charged to the locker room. The Buccaneers would comeback to win, but we all knew once the team addressed the meltdown, it was clear, he was going to be cut.

Bruce Arians said Antonio Brown “is no longer a Buc.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2022

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said after that Brown will no longer be with the team after his sidelines performance. Quarterback Tom Brady struck a different tone, urging for support for his soon-to-be former teammate.

Tom Brady on Antonio Brown:



"I think everybody should do what they can to help in ways that he really needs it. We all love him, we care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately, it won't be with our team." pic.twitter.com/JssvEJCheE — SNY (@SNYtv) January 2, 2022

“That’s a difficult situation,” Brady said during his post-game interview. “I think everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him, we care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately it won’t be with our team.”

Brady was the one who was vocal in the Buccaneers to sign Brown last season. Brady and Brown was teammates for the last three seasons, including Brady’s last season with the New England Patriots. Brady went out of his way to even move Brown into his crib for support. If Brady believes Brown needs help, people that are in Brown’s circle should consider getting him that.

“We have a lot of friendships that will last. I think the most important thing about football are the relationships with your friends and your teammates, and they go beyond the field,” Brady said. “I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”