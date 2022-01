Vado will release a new edition of his Long Run series, Long Run Vol. 2, on January 21st. Following the release of the project’s debut single, “Respect The Jux,” with Lloyd Banks and Dave East, word quickly spread that the three had established a new group called The Council, with plans to release a full-length project together in 2022.

Vado, Lloyd Banks, and Dave East have returned with a video for “Respect The Jux,” which you can watch below.