2022 has already shown that keeping that right people around you will get you where you need to go and that’s exactly what Dipset general Cam’Ron and his homie Suga Dugga showed and proved on New Year’s Day.

In a dope HNY Instagram post, Suga showed his appreciation to Killa for getting him in the game and making him a millionaire by giving him a Diplomats shoebox filled with $100 bills, totaling $250,000. Dugga captioned the post, “I told y’all no cap my brother @mr_camron made me millionaire it feel good to start the new year the right way I could have got u the 2022 Mercedes Maybach but they said I would not have it on time for new year cash is better 250,000$ in a Sneaker box.”