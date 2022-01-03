Woman Quarantines On Airplane Flight For Three Hours For COVID

A woman says she quarantined in airplane bathroom for three hours on her flight from Chicago to Iceland following a positive COVID test.

Marisa Fotieo, despite having received two negative tests prior to take off, started feeling sick mid-flight and took a test that came back positive. She then decided to stay in the bathroom for the remainder of the flight to safeguard the health of the rest of the passengers.

Fotieo said a flight attendant asked if she would stay in the bathroom and she gladly agreed to protect others on the flight.

While in the bathroom, she received gifts, a tree and a card from the flight attendants.

Fotieo documented her bathroom isolation in a TikTok video that’s been viewed more than four million times.

After landing in Iceland Fotieo was sent to a Red Cross Hotel for a ten day quarantine.

