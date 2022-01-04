On Jan. 6, America will see the first anniversary of the Capitol Insurrection that rocked the country following Joe Biden beating Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Speaking with CBS News, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger revealed that Capitol threats have been commonplace since the event.

“The threats against Congress have grown exponentially over the last five years,” Manger said. In 2021, 9,600 threats were directed at the Capitol and Manger notes the “threat level is much higher than it was a year ago.”

“There could be a situation where something unexpected happens that we’re not prepared for, but I will tell you that today, it is much less likely something like [Jan. 6] could occur because of the things that we’ve put into place,” said Manger.

With the new procedures in place, Manger revealed that over 130 officers have left the Capitol police department.

The man who was called the “QAnon Shamam” during the storming of Capitol Hill, which will forever be known as the “Capitol Hill Riots”, was sentenced to 41 months behind bars for his role in the January 6 insurrection. Jacob Chansley was handed down 41 months in federal prison, which isn’t a far stretch from where he is now, being that Chansley has been in federal custody since his arrest. The man who can be seen in footage of the Capitol storming wearing an outrageous, Viking-style outfit struck a deal with prosecutors in which his recommended sentence would fall between 41 and 51 months.

According to an August report from CNN, two more officers who responded to the Capitol Hill Riots on January 6 have committed suicide, bringing the total of cops who died by self-inflicted death to four. NBC News reported, “Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead at his home Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday, and Officer Kyle DeFreytag was found dead July 10.”