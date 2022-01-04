The “Bored Ape” NFT is the latest NFT craze that has people dropping ridiculous amounts of money for it. Recently, Eminem changed his Instagram and Twitter avatars to one of the “Bored Ape” NFT’s. Sources say that the legendary hip hop artist dropped a lot of money for it.

According to blockchain publication Decrypt, Eminem bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for 123.45 Ether (ETH), which, at the time of the transaction last week, was the equivalent to $452,000.

GeeGazza, the man who sold Em the NFT said on Twitter after the purchase “I’m living in a simulation. Thank you @Eminem for buying my ape and joining the club! Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Advertisement

I’m living in a simulation.



Thank you @Eminem for buying my ape and joining the club!



Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single 🤣 pic.twitter.com/myGNRmMLeD — GeeGazza  (@Gee__Gazza) December 31, 2021

GeeGazza surely manifested Eminem buying the NFT. The user posted about the NFT in November and believed that the legendary hip hop artist was “destined” to buy it from them.

Eminem is just the latest artist to change their profile to one of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT’s. Post Malone, Snoop Dogg, Lil Baby, and Timbaland are among those that purchased the NFT and have changed their social media avatars.