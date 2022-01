Eve Looks Forward to “Meeting This Little Person” in Latest Baby Update

Eve is inching closer and closer to meeting her “little person.” The Queens star hit Instagram and shared a photo of her baby bump.

“Can’t believe how soon I’m gonna be meeting this little person,” Eve wrote.

Eve also let fans know that she would be revealing the sex of the baby “very sooonnn.”

You can see the post below.