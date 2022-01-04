With a February due date fast approaching, the retired rapper and now actress blessed us with a rare glimpse of her baby bump on Monday with the caption that said: Can’t believe how soon I‘m gonna be meeting this little person 🤰🏽✨❤️ .

Clearly glowing with baby bump growing the mom to be announced her pregnancy with husband Maximillion Cooper in October of 2021 and just recently shared images of her baby shower, attended by her Queens Costar Naturi Naughton. The well-wishes poured in with notes from Naomi Cambell-So thrilled for you @therealeve, there is nothing like it ❤️❤️❤️, to Lala-Ur gonna be the best mom❤️❤️❤️, Shanice-Congratulations @therealeve I’m so excited for you ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ and Rha Digga 😍😍😍.

Eve, who is leaving fans in suspense as to the sex of the baby replied to the comments on her post by simply saying “Very spoon hehe” We love seeing eve living out her best life.

