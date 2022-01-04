Jack Harlow took to social media to share a letter from Louisville mayor Greg Fischer that formally declares December 18th as “Jack Harlow Day” in his hometown.

“For answering, once and for all, that what’s poppin’ is Louisville when it comes to talent that makes it bigger than big, but doesn’t forget the “home” in hometown or homegrown,” the letter reads. “The rapper’s way with words and beats has earned him untold fans, chart-topping releases and an ability to give back in meaningful ways, and he does.”

Despite his recent success, Harlow has found time to lend a helping hand to his hometown in their time of need. Harlow recently partnered with KFC parent company, Yum! Brands, to donate over $200,000 to the American Red Cross to aid with Kentucky’s tornado relief efforts. “Growing up I always dreamed of being that guy who would put Kentucky on the map in the music scene,” Harlow said in a statement. “But to team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor. I’m looking forward to all the amazing things we’re about to do together.”

Advertisement

Last October, the “WHATS POPPIN” rapper announced that he would be donating to five Louisville based organizations: AMPED, the Center for Women and Families, Grace James Academy, Louisville Urban League, and Metro United Way, as a way to shine a light on his city and introduce Louisville to the rest of the world. Later, KFC and Instagram announced they would match Harlow’s contribution.