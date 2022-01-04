The Weeknd’s new album isn’t even out yet and it’s already raving in reviews. Yesterday the Canadian hit-maker announced that his fifth studio album Dawn FM would arrive this Friday and hours later, Jim Carrey, who’s apart of the project, gave us insight on what to expect from it.

Carrey, the 59-year-old iconic comic, took it to Twitter and revealed that he’s heard Dawn FM and spoke highly of it.

He said, “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” wrote Carrey wrote. “It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”

The Weeknd replied with a tweet of gratitude, “Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle,” he said.

Carrey isn’t the alone in being apart of Dawn FM. To promote the album, the “Blinding Lights” singer released a cinematic video tailor that unveiled a list of people who helped with this project. Along with Carrey, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, and Oneohtrix Point Never assisted with the album.