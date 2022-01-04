Kodak Black Is Willing To Bet 15% Of His Catalogue In A Verzuz Against Jay-Z

Kodak Black Is Willing To Bet 15% Of His Catalogue In A Verzuz Against Jay-Z

Since Jay-Z claimed that nobody could see him in a Verzuz battle, rappers from far and wide have come to claim they could go toe-to-toe with Hov.

First, Future claimed he could beat Hov in a Verzuz. Then Lil Jon claimed Busta Rhymes could best Jay-Z. The Internet swore Lil Wayne could beat Jigga. And now, Kodak Black is so sure he could beat Jay in a Verzuz that he is willing to put 15% of his catalogue on the line.

However, if Kodak wins, he wants Jay to make him the Vice President of Roc Nation.

Advertisement

“I’ll do a versus wit Jay Z,” Kodak tweeted with a purple demon emoji after. “”IF” he win he get 15 % of my catalog ! I win he make me Vice President of roc nation,” he added.

I’ll do a versus wit Jay Z 😈 “IF” he win he get 15 % of my catalog ! I win he make me Vice President of roc nation 🤷‍♂️ — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 4, 2022

While social media seemed to be dead serious about other artists being able to beat Hov, many did not take Kodak seriously in his request to battle Jay.

“You smoking too much Za bro,” one Twitter user responded to Kodak’s tweet.

You smokin too much Za bro — Mark Fryman (@FrymanMark) January 4, 2022

Kodak plsssssss 😂 it’s good to have confidence, but JAY Z ? Like really ?? The only man that could stand a chance in a versus with jay is lil Wayne. — laylababiii (@therealbnicolee) January 4, 2022

It was clear that most people thought that Kodak would not stand a chance against Hov. However, others defended Kodak, saying that he could go hit for hit with Jay. Hopefully they were joking.

Yall have to remember Kodak is very versatile I believe he would win he's better than biggie and pac

Jay-Z have nothing on the Goat 🐐 — Meaning Ahhunded (@ahhunded) January 4, 2022