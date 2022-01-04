Two days ago, Gunna announced that his long-awaited album Drip Season 4 will arrive this Friday, and if he needed to build anymore anticipation for it, he got help from his fellow ATLein friend Lil Baby.

This morning, the 4PF CEO went on Twitter and expressed a great deal of enthusiasm after hearing Gunna’s DS4. Lil Baby used the mind-blowing, fire and smoke emoji to share his thoughts.

Gunna played me his album 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🅿️ ain’t bullshittin 😤😤 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) January 4, 2022

Along with the release date, Gunna also shared a visual snippet of one of the songs from it. The song “Come On” features Young Thug and Future.

Advertisement

Gunna confirmed his new album "DS4" drops on January 7pic.twitter.com/7XnobqT01O — Plug 🔌 (@RappersPlug) January 1, 2022

Fans have anticipated DS4 from Gunna for about a year and Friday they’ll finally get it. Although we’re just now getting the album from the YSL rapper, it doesn’t mean he hasn’t been working. A few weeks ago Roddy Ricch dropped his Live Life Fast, album and on Gunna had a fire verse on “Don’t I.” Also super producer Metro Boomin recently posted a photo of them to in the studio on Instagram with the caption, “1 of the hardest beats I ever made,” and that the rapper “wrote a smash to it.” He added “#DS4.”

Besides Young Thug and Future, it’s still unclear who will be featured on Drip Season 4, but what is clear is that the album will be here Friday and fans are ready for it.